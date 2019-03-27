With the promise of spring finally arriving after a long winter, Islanders and tourists alike will soon be able to enjoy the natural beauty of PEI.
Of course, we still have to wait for all the snow to melt, the leaves to return to the trees, the flowers to bloom and the green grass to sprout.
The Island is beautiful from tip to tip no matter the season, but PEI is at its best when everything is leafy, in bloom and green.
The Island’s natural beauty is a big draw. People love to enjoy our sandy red beaches and unique scenery during the summer months. Photos of the Island’s beauty are often circulating on social media, something that should be a source of pride for all Islanders because we do live in a beautiful province with amazing scenery and sights.
Everyone should enjoy nature, but it should be done responsibly. Having an ounce of respect for nature is also vital.
Recently, the Southern California city of Lake Elsinore was overwhelmed when about 150,000 people flocked to the area to get photos of a poppy super bloom scattered on hillsides near the city.
Apparently, these types of blooms only happen maybe once a decade and are the result of the right combination of a wet winter and warm temperatures that stay above freezing. In the past, these rare occurrences would probably only draw a modest crowd. But today these type of best kept secrets of nature are no longer kept that secret anymore because of social media. And with so many obsessed with finding that perfect selfie opportunity, the bountiful orange poppies draw an overwhelming amount of photo seeking individuals. So much so, the crowds turned the local interstate into a parking lot and had the city’s mayor dubbing the situation a ‘poppy apocalypse’. At one point, the situation became too overwhelming that the area was closed for a brief period of time.
While there is nothing inherently wrong with admiring nature’s wonder, a good number of people were not using the designated trails, stooping on the flowers they all came to see by going off-trail.
Closer to home, last year in Hamilton, Ont. a farm that grows sunflowers experienced something similar. The rows and rows of the gigantic yellow flowers grown by Bogle Seeds farms suddenly attracted numerous amateur photographers to the area last August. The farm had been open to visitors since the late 1960s, but after a hectic weekend, that included traffic headaches, the owners of the farm decided to close it to visitors for the rest of the year.
On top of the traffic headaches, selfie seekers spoiled some of the farm’s crops by wandering deep into the field to pose among the sunflowers. In the quest for that perfect selfie, people were endangering the livelihoods of others.
Regions want to promote their area’s natural beauty because it can be a good way to draw tourists. But it can also be a balancing act. On one hand, regions want tourists to come and enjoy the beauty of their area to help boost the local economy, but at the same time, they have a responsibility to protect what are often environmentally sensitive areas.
A good example of that here on PEI is our pristine beaches. Islanders are lucky to have access to a number of beaches that are conveniently close and many of the tourism commercials promoting the Island often show off the province’s beaches. But our beaches are part of a delicate ecosystem that supports many creatures and organisms. That needs to be respected. That means educating Islanders and tourists alike about staying off the sand dunes and cleaning up after themselves after spending a day at the beach.
It’s simple. Just be respective when visiting these types of areas. Use common sense and think before choosing to step off a trail about the potential damage that might cause.
