Skinners Pond Harbour was the place selected by the federal government to test new technology that could make dredging harbours safer and cost-effective.
Canada Pump and Power, based in Alberta, was testing its autonomous dredge in the harbour’s basin over the course of two weeks.
The testing ended on Nov. 6.
“With most dredging applications you have somebody on a barge operating a dredge, so that kind of puts personnel in a hazardous situation and it costs a lot of money to operate and have people around to moderate it,” said Caleb Dyck, research and development lead at Canada Pump and Power.
Mr Dyck said his company has been working for about eight years now to a develop an autonomous dredging system that would work without any operators, be able to control and dynamically position itself and read back to a computer system where it is and what’s it’s doing at all times.
At Skinners Pond, in the centre of the harbour, was the dredge head, consisting of a cage and pump. Beneath the water was basically an underwater robot that’s controlled on land by four short mounted wrenches set up around the perimeter of the wharf. The wrenches position the dredge with the help of a central control station, which can be monitored on dry land. The dredge is reporting back to the central control station at all times too.
“We set up a patterning around the harbour and then it works autonomously, basically positioning itself throughout the harbour, vacuuming up any of the material that’s on the bottom,” explained Mr Dyck.
Visibly floating on the surface of the water was the discharge pump, where the material the dredge is vacuuming is being fed through a pump line to a discharge area on land.
“It’s what we call a slurry mixture,” said Mr Dyck. “It’s got sand, organic material that’s built up in the harbour and some foreign debris. The pump uses hydro-transport, so uses water to mix that and then move it to the discharge area.”
Canada Pump and Power applied for the Build in Canada Innovation Program, a highly competitive program offered by the Canadian government that is designed to provide funding to Canadian companies of all sizes to help move their innovative goods to the marketplace at scale.
The federal government purchased the unit that was being used at Skinners Pond for testing, and, in turn, the government will provide the company with feedback on how the unit operated and what possible improvements could be made to the technology.
“We can get some useful feedback from how it works and how productive it was before we actually take it to the market,” explained Mr Dyck. “We have used this internally in some of our operations for some of our larger clients in the world and we’ve had very good results with it. It’s really nice at this point to work with the Canadian government to get some feedback from different applications like harbours.”
Mr Dyck said this new technology was developed for four different reasons.
Firstly, to make dredging safer by removing the operator from the application.
“The second reason was to increase production,” he said. “This system monitors how much material its actually picking up and it speeds up and slows down depending on the material.”
Thirdly, the company wanted to reduce the cost of having personnel out operating a dredging system. And finally, they wanted to build a system that was easier to transport. “We built the system so its modular and can be broken down into small components and can be shipped really easily,” said Mr Dyck. “Most applications have really big dredges that have to be floated in... This one just has a whole bunch of small components. You can launch it and you can remove it really easily.”
Mr Dyck said autonomous dredging could be the solution moving forward to maintaining Canada’s harbours.
“If you can do this cost-effectively and with less people, which we’ve showcased that you can do it, then this is really useful in terms of the future and we will be able to maintain harbours in an efficient manner,” he said.
Mr Dyck said the company has been receiving positive feedback on the testing of the unit at Skinners Pond.
“We certainly are very impressed with how its been operating and working,” he said. “In terms of the results we’ve seen so far, it’s been really successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.