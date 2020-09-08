Back to School

Tignish Elementary School Grade 5 student Waylon Doucette was one of the first to arrive at the school when classes began on Sept. 8. For many Island students, Tuesday was the first time they physically stepped inside a classroom since schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many schools across the province decided to stagger their starts, with some students returning on Sept. 8 while others started on Sept. 9. Tignish Elementary School was one school that decided to start all grades at the same time on Tuesday. Melissa Heald photo

