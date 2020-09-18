Beach cleanup

A total of 990 pounds (450 kilograms) of garbage was collected over a three day beach cleanup, a collaborative effort between the Rosevile/Miminegash Watersheds Inc. and the Tignish Watershed Management Group. The watershed groups clean up a total of 40 km of beach and pond perimeter in areas from Pleasant View to Burton and many communities in between. Previous mini cleanups prior to this cleanup yielded a total of 1,034 pounds (470 kilograms). These mini cleanups included emptying out the garbage cans placed at various beaches in the area as well. From left to right: Carol Deagle, Mariah Murphy, Daniel Gavin, Colleen Murphy, Danny Murphy, Thane Doucette, Marlene Murphy, Dawn McInnis, John Rix, Debbie LeClair, and Johnny Chaisson. Missing from photo: Milton Chaisson, Diane Murphy, Kenny Deagle, Jacob Delaney, Russell Wedge, Carrie Jean Murphy, Carl Doucette, Lila Rix, Dawn Rix, and Abby Rix. Jillian Trainor photo

