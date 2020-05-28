The owner of Blue Sky Farms Greenhouses has been listening to her customers.
“They gave me a lot of information,” said Sabina Kennema. “They asked me the first year if I had beans. I never thought to grow beans in containers. I promised the next year I will have it. I was so proud of my green beans. They were looking really great. I found a variety that keeps on flowering and producing beans over six to eight weeks. I had my green beans, well then one lady said don’t you have yellow beans. I said no, not this year. So this year I have yellow beans.”
Ms Kennema said it’s important to listen to her customers as Blue Sky Farms Greenhouses prepares to open for its third year.
“I can grow anything, but I just have to know.”
Ms Kennema and her husband Kees retired to PEI about four and half years ago. Both have years of gardening experience between them, once operating a 60,000 square foot greenhouse and garden centre in Ontario which included a butterfly conservatory and nature centre.
Wanting to continue to share her love and knowledge of gardening with her new Island neighbours, Ms Kennema decided to open a small greenhouse business at the couples’ Beaton Road farm in the Derby/Brae area.
“Three years ago, I said to Kees, I just like to do this again because I just have a passion for growing things,” she said.
And the local support the business has received has kept the small operation busy.
“The first year, I was surprised how many came and I was overwhelmed with how many repeating customers but also new customers I had, which heard about us during the season,” said Ms Kennema.
The greenhouses at Blue Sky Farms open for the 2020 season on May 25. Always making sure to grow the best high-quality plants, customers can purchase vegetable plants, annual and perennial flowers, planters and hanging baskets.
“Whenever we have grown plants, the quality has made the best advertisement for us,” said Ms Kennema.
Before retiring to PEI, Ms Kennema and her family were seasonal residents, purchasing their farm in 2007. Through just planting her own gardens on her Island property, knowing the growing season on PEI is short, Ms Kennema developed an efficient method to gardening that reduces maintenance.
“I planted my gardens through a plastic woven tarp that allows the water to go through but the weeds do not emerge from underneath, so even with my gardens out here, coming only in summer, I spent less than one day of weeding every year,” she explained.
Ms Kennema tries to promote this method with Islanders, hoping it will encourage more people to garden.
“It’s a very labour-effective way of gardening,” she said.
Ms Kennema said the business will respect all public health restrictions implemented by the province during the COVID-19 pandemic, that includes having hand sanitizer on site.
“We have a lot of space, we can space out the different plants on my carts and also on tables, there’s a lot of room,” she said. “I hope everyone by now is used to that we have to do social distancing and they will respect it... I hope everyone who comes out here can enjoy it and maybe see a friend they haven’t seen in awhile.”
Blue Sky Farms will be open on Monday to Friday from 1 pm - 7 pm and then again Saturday and Sunday from 10 am - 5 pm starting on May 25 until everything is sold out.
