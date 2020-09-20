RCMP have confirmed the body of Ethan Reilly was recovered Sunday.
He was one of two 17-year-old boys who went missing after their boat capsized near Fox Island Wednesday night.
The search for the other teen, Alex Hutchinson, is ongoing.
A third boy was able to swim to safety.
People were gathered around Northport wharf Sunday evening and RCMP have relocated their mobile command centre from the parking lot of Elite Seed Farm on Fox Island Road to the pier.
More to come
