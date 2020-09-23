The September meeting for Alberton Town Council was a busy one, with several resolutions passing concerning new and amended bylaws, correspondence from residents, and an update to the town’s sewer collections policy.
One of the bylaws on the docket is the Development Bylaw, which saw its first reading to amend the section regarding building size.
“We are amending them from 750 square feet to adopt a program that is more in keeping with bigger cities, we’re doing it with lot size now,” explained Donna Thomson, CAO for the Town of Alberton. “The other one was just to add a line in the commercial lot requirements, for some reason that line was missing.”
A motion for the first reading of the amendment was made by Councillor Mike Murphy, seconded by Councillor Blair Duggan. The motion for second reading was made by Councillor Duggan, and seconded by Councillor Murphy.
The town will also be updating their harassment policy, something that is required by the Worker’s Compensation Board.
Regarding the sewer collections policy, Ms Thomson said it lays out the steps the town will follow when accounts go overdue. This includes sending an overdue letter, several of which have gone out already. If a resident receives this letter, they have 30 days to come in and pay, or make an arrangement to pay. If they don’t, a second letter is sent out. If payment doesn’t occur, the resident will receive a disconnection notice, and if payment still doesn’t occur, the resident will then be disconnected. There are a few overdue accounts right now, but not as many as the town previously had.
During the reading of correspondence, Mr Gordon read aloud a letter addressed to himself and council from Pastor Sheila McCrea-MacCallum, which thanked council for its work on the town’s sidewalks.
“I express appreciation and thanks for the wonderful work that you are doing in repairing the sidewalks and extending them in our town,” her letter said. “Everyone may walk and feel safe, not having to walk on the road in places.”
The new sidewalks go from Dufferin Street, where it stops at the Phillips Residence, then down to North Street, and from North Street to Main Street. Another sidewalk loop goes from Dufferin Street to College Street, and continues on to Carrol Street, and down over to Main Street. The sidewalk that ends at Alberton Elementary School was also expanded, bringing it down to end at the Traveller’s Inn.
Mr Gordon said it’s nice to receive letters like this in regard to work the town is doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.