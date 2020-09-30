“Fourteen helium filled balloons, released on December 8, 1954 by the Museum of Science at Boston, MA, each having a return post card attached requesting that anyone finding one of the balloons get in touch with the museum and advise where it had been found. About a week later one of these was found by J Gregory MacInnis in a field on his farm in Tignish, P.E.I., quite a long distance from the point of release.”
- The Guardian, December 29, 1954.
Lightning plays prank -
The Guardian, August 7, 1930
While Wesley and John Matthews of York, PEI were in a field back on their farm milking, last Monday, August 4, 1930, during the electrical storm, lightning struck them, stunning the two men and the two cows, felling them to the ground, fortunately in opposite directions. When the men became conscious of their surroundings the cows were still stricken and did not come around for some little time. The strange part of the affair is that neither cows nor men are now any the worse for their novel experience.
Faithful dog saves owner -
The Guardian, June 6, 1963
Montague, PEI - George Jackson, Point Pleasant, was awakened by his collie dog about 3 o’clock Wednesday morning, June 5, 1963, to find his home in flames. He stated the dog saved his life as he had considerable difficulty in finding his way from the burning home and another few minutes it could have been too late.
The small home in which Mr Jackson lived alone with his faithful dog was reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire which Mr Jackson thinks started in the basement is unknown. There was a small amount of insurance. The collie is, indeed, the faithful hero of the day.
Cat has unusual habits - The Guardian,
March 10, 1899
William Thompson, of Glenwood, Pennsylvania, has the most remarkable cat in the country. The cat came to Mr Thompson’s house one stormy night a year ago (1898). He looked so forlorn he was taken into the house. The cat was so affectionate he was immediately adopted as the family pet, and was given the name, Thomas.
After awhile the cat betrayed a strange fondness for the smoke Mr Thompson puffed from his cigars. It became so noticeable Thomas’ foster father began to regularly share his after-dinner cigars with the cat, giving him the smoke.
For a joke the cigar was put into the cat’s mouth one day, and, to Thompson’s great astonishment, the cat sat on his hind legs and puffed away complacently. There was only one drawback to his success. His teeth were so sharp they bit the ends off the cigars. To correct this Mr Thompson had a wooden cigar holder made for Thomas, and now he is able to indulge his taste for tobacco.
Another accomplishment of the cat is his ability to drink beer without disagreeable effects. Beer now forms one of the chief articles of the cat’s diet.
