The cause of death for the humpback whale carcass that washed ashore in North Cape will likely remain a mystery.
The carcass washed ashore on August 5, with its head and tail missing.
Members of Atlantic region of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative (CWHC) saw what was left of the whale firsthand on August 6 after receiving photos from Craig Williams, the person who initially discovered it, and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.
“We could see that it was fairly decomposed, but was at least somewhat intact, and that’s why we felt it was still worthwhile to take a look at it,” said Dr Megan Jones, director of the CWHC Atlantic region. “We knew we probably wouldn’t be able to do a full necropsy, but we still wanted to see what we could see and get some samples for us and some other researchers that we collaborate with.”
This isn’t the first whale to wash up on the Island. Over the last few years there have been Minke whales, right whales, even a sperm whale back in 1989.
If a whale dies, generally it will float in the ocean, decomposing over time. If a carcass does wash ashore, damage to the body can be caused from the trauma of hitting the shore. The belief is this particular whale died several weeks ago, if not, longer.
Dr Jones said a necropsy couldn’t be performed because the carcass was so decomposed. Because of this, most of what the CWHC, based out of the Atlantic Vet College in Charlottetown, knows is speculative. What they do know for sure is that it is a humpback whale, and it’s a female. Samples of its skin, bone, and blubber were taken, along with samples for genetics.
“Our philosophy is we could like to try and examine every large whale that’s found dead in the Maritimes if we can,” said Dr Jones. “Of course there aren’t the resources to do a full exam on every single whale, but we believe that it’s important to at least see what we can see because sometimes you can see evidence of the cause of death even when they’re quite decomposed, and we learn something from every single whale that we go see.”
