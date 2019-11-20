The Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre will remain closed for the time being after reports of illness.
The closure was first announced on Nov. 18, via a social media post from the centre, which stated “As of 8:00 AM this morning, calls started coming in that people have been feeling ill since being at the facility yesterday. This information did not come lightly and would like to thank the staff at the Tyne Valley Sports Centre for their prompt response to this information.”
The post further went on to state the Department of Health, Air Quality Control, and the Fire Marshall Office had been contacted regarding the matter, and anyone at the rink the day before and is now experiencing excessive headache, coughing, or shortness of breath should seek medical attention immediately.
“I haven’t been in contact with too many people, apart from the fellows from the province that are there doing air quality tests, and they’re still working on them now to get results,” said Paul Noye, president of the centre’s rink board on Monday. “We’ll have to address the problem once we find out as it progresses. As soon as we can get it up and running and get the okay, we’ll open the doors again.”
As of Tuesday afternoon it was still unclear what caused people to fall ill.
Employees with two plumbing and heating companies were at the sports centre on Nov. 19.
“They are working on the furnace and the burner,” said rink manager Adam MacLennan. “They are updating some parts and they still have to run an efficient test just to see if that was the eventual cause of what happened.”
Mr MacLennan said people began to fall ill Sunday afternoon. The sports centre had been busy with minor hockey and family skates.
“Most people who went to the hospital to get checked out was from 2 o’clock on Sunday,” he said. “That’s why we’re still trying to pinpoint what happened around that time and what changed.”
Most people were experiencing symptoms of headaches, coughing and wheezing, said Mr MacLennan.
“I myself went to the hospital to get checked out as a precautionary because I was having some of the symptoms, but I’m feeling great today,” he said.
A decision was made to close the rink until further notice and to notify officials about the situation.
“With this amount of people, the rink is supposed to be a safe building,” said Mr MacLennan.
Mr MacLennan said everyone is hoping they will know by the end of the day if the rink can reopen after the efficient test has been carried out.
“We can’t 100 per cent pinpoint what it is,” he said. “There’s a lot of theories of what it might be, but theories are only theories until we actually find the cause.”
The closure comes at a busy time of the year for the non-profit organization with the beginning of the minor hockey season now underway.
“When there’s no one skating on the ice, you’re not making any money,” said MacLennan. “It’s important to the community, but you want people being safe and healthy when they come here to use it.”
