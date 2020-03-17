The Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital will be closed until March 19 due to a temporary lack of registered nurse coverage.
The department is scheduled to reopen on March 20.
Health PEI advises anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:
experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest;
experiencing unusual shortness of breath;
experiencing abdominal pain;
experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness;
an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone;
a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting; or
a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.
Islanders are encouraged to follow the advice of the Chief Public Health Office about COVID-19:
Self-isolate for 14-days following out-of-country travel, whether experiencing symptoms or not. This includes teachers, students and health care workers.
Cancel all non-essential travel outside of country.
Reconsider attending social gatherings where a 2-meter distance between people is not possible, especially if elderly or immune-compromised people are present.
Please be advised to check for cancellations with health care providers at www.princeedwardisland.ca/covid19
Islanders with questions about COVID-19 should call PEI’s toll-free information line at 1-800-958-6400. The information line is taking messages 24-hours a day, 7 days a week and Islanders who leave messages will receive a call back within 24 hours from the Chief Public Health Office.
Islanders experiencing symptoms (cough, fever, or shortness of breath) within 14 days after international travel should call 811 to be screened and, if necessary, directed for testing.
For general questions about COVID-19 visit: www.princeedwardisland.ca/covid19
If a person has any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.
