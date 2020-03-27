The Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital will be temporarily closed from March 28 to April 2 due to a lack of nursing coverage.
The Alberton facility’s emergency department will continue to operate from 8 am to 8 pm every day.
Anyone with emergency medical needs overnight in the West Prince area should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Prince County Hospital when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath
- Experiencing abdominal pain
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting or
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.
Islanders experiencing symptoms (cough, fever, or shortness of breath) within 14 days of travel should call 8-1-1 to be screened and, if necessary, directed for testing. Those requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1.
Islanders with questions about COVID-19 should call PEI’s toll-free information line at 1-800-958-6400. The information line is taking messages 24-hours a day, 7 days a week and Islanders who leave messages will receive a call back within 24 hours from the Chief Public Health Office.
For general questions and updates about COVID-19, visit www.princeedwardisland.ca/covid19.
