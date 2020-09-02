Lucy

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Tignish Seniors Home resident Lucy Barnett was the centre of attention as she celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 28. Born in Fortune Cove, Ms Barnett lived in Alberton and once worked as the head baker at Western Hospital. She has seven children and raised one of her grandson’s since he was six-years-old. She has 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Ms Barnett was overwhelmed by the love she received on her birthday from both family and staff at the seniors home. Melissa Heald photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.