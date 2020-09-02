Tignish Seniors Home resident Lucy Barnett was the centre of attention as she celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 28. Born in Fortune Cove, Ms Barnett lived in Alberton and once worked as the head baker at Western Hospital. She has seven children and raised one of her grandson’s since he was six-years-old. She has 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Ms Barnett was overwhelmed by the love she received on her birthday from both family and staff at the seniors home. Melissa Heald photo
