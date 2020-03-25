The Executive Director of the West Prince Chamber of Commerce is like many right now, working from home instead of the office to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The last few days have been very busy,” said Tammy Rix from her home in the O’Leary area last week.
She has been fielding inquires from local businesses about what comes next as many of them continue to close, reduce operations or hours.
“I think right now businesses are concerned do they layoff their staff or continue to pay them,” said Ms Rix. “We’re dealing with a few employers who will have pretty large layoffs if they have to layoff their staff, one being Mill River Resort.”
The resort made the decision on March 19 to close until April 16.
“It has just been conversations of holding on to see what the government would release as far as help for the business community before they (employers) made any of those quick rash decisions,” said Ms Rix. “I’ve been trying to keep everybody in the loop and give them as much information as it comes down the line.”
The federal government announced last week a $82 billion COVID-19 emergency response package that includes supports for Canadian businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, like income supports, wage subsidies and tax deferrals. The PEI provincial government has also announced measures last week aimed at supporting local businesses. The province’s $25 million Emergency Contingency Fund will support Island workers, including self-employed, and small businesses affected by COVID-19.
Ms Rix said the emergency response package from the federal government and the measures announced by the province is good news.
“Especially for the next three months, although it might seem low for some, particularly for larger employers,” she said. “There is going to be some help there. Will it be enough? It might not be for the time being, but I’m sure they will reassess as we get into this a little bit further.”
Ms Rix has also been busy with virtual meetings to learn more about the possible economic impact from COVID-19.
“Just keeping some notes and having some meetings with other chamber colleagues, Atlantic and provincially, and just touching base with my other counterparts,” she said. “We’re trying to work together to make sure we’re all relaying information as quick as we can, as soon as it comes down the pump, and being that person to reach out to in the business community.”
Ms Rix said the chamber wants to be that confident voice in the region helping businesses to navigate this current situation.
“It’s trying to reduce that fear for some of them and helping them with some of their decisions,” she said.
