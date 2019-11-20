St Louis Elementary school bus driver Patsy Tremblay shares a special bond with her younger brother Rocky Gaudet.
Mr Gaudet was 19 when he was diagnosed with leukemia. Ms Tremblay donated her bone marrow for her brother’s treatment.
“I was the perfect match in the whole family,” said Ms Tremblay. “Everybody was close but I was the closest. I was the perfect one.”
On top of being a cancer survivor, Mr Gaudet is a longtime lobster fisherman.
Ms Tremblay said her brother, the youngest of her 13 siblings, always had a dream of becoming a fisherman like their father.
A newly released children’s book entitled Rocky Waters is all about Mr Gaudet’s love of fishing.
The book was written by children’s book author Anne Laurel Carter and illustrated by Marianne Dumas.
The story is set in the 1970s and was inspired by Mr Gaudet’s stories about his childhood. The book chronicles a young Rocky spending a day fishing with his father and his sister Patsy.
Mr Gaudet fishes during the spring season out of Tignish and in the winter season he fishes in Riverport, Nova Scotia. Mr Gaudet rents Ms Carter’s home when he’s fishing in Nova Scotia.
“She wanted to write a book about Rocky because Rocky told her different things about our family and how we came about having a love of fishing,” said Ms Tremblay, who also fishes.
On Nov. 13, students of St Louis Elementary had an opportunity to hear the tale written in Rocky Waters when the school’s principal Marsha Costello read the book to the children. Then the children were given the chance to ask Ms Tremblay questions about the book and its subject.
Ms Costello told the students before reading the book when she heard the tale was about Mr Gaudet and Ms Tremblay she knew she wanted to share the story with them.
And Ms Tremblay was excited to have the book read to the students, especially since she has two grandchildren attending the school.
Unfortunately, Mr Gaudet was unable to attend the reading.
Ms Tremblay said the children’s book is great.
“I read it three times and I cried three times,” she said.
