Last week a beautiful Christmas light display lit up the front exterior of Tignish Seniors Home for the first time on Dec. 13.
Counting down from 10, residents, along with staff, family members, friends and neighbours, watched in awe as 26 decorated evergreen trees and a timed Christmas light show synced to music switched on at 6 pm to illuminated the front of the building.
The display is part of the seniors home’s ‘Project Making Spirits Bright’, which saw them reach out to local businesses asking them to sponsor and decorate a tree on the grounds of the home. The timed light show was done by the home’s maintenance man Blair Gaudet.
The idea for the Christmas display was a suggestion from the brother of LoriAnne Keough.
“He lives in Fredericton (NB) and they do this in Fredericton at the seniors home there,” explained the administrator for the Tignish Seniors Home.
“He asked me last year if I would be interested in doing one and it was really to close to Christmas, so we didn’t do it. So this year, he mentioned it to me again and I mentioned it to Alicia (Shea) one day and she goes ‘Let’s do it’.”
Ms Keough said the home wanted to create the outdoor Christmas display mostly for the residents.
“We’re so community involved, it just goes to show how much more we’re community involved and how we support one another,” said Ms Keough.
Ms Keough said the home had a goal of getting at least 12 trees, but are overjoyed with the response from the local businesses for giving them 26 instead.
“We had a really good turn out,” said Ms Shea, the activities coordinator for the home. “People we’re really supportive of the idea.”
Giving the community a chance to view the display, the seniors home hosted a two night event welcoming everyone to come out to see the trees and lights on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. From 6 pm - 8 pm, visitors were treated not only to the splendid light display, but inside there was music and hot chocolate.
The display will be lit every night until Christmas from 6 pm to 11 pm.
Tignish Seniors Home resident Melvin Gallant said the display was beautiful.
“The residents were really excited about it,” said Ms Shea. “A lot of them couldn’t wait to get out and see all the lights that we have.”
Ms Keough said seeing all the decorated Christmas trees make the residents feel like they are actually home.
“That just makes it special,” she said. “A lot of them don’t get to go home for Christmas and it makes people gather and that’s what it’s all about. Gathering at Christmas time with family and friends.”
“It adds a little extra Christmas cheer and Christmas joy to someone who maybe just not feeling it,” added Ms Shea.
Ms Shea said staff are hoping to make this event an annual Christmas tradition at the home.
