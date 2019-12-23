Noreen Gaudet is very proud of her Christmas glasses.
The set of eight glasses were given to her as a gift from her late husband’s aunt 63 years ago when the Island born couple lived for a brief time in Massachusetts.
“My husband and I got married and moved to the states,” the 81-year-old explained. “We got married in January 1957 and moved to the states in June. Then that December, his aunt lived in the states, so she gave us this Christmas present. I didn’t open it, but I said to my husband “I know it’s nothing to wear, I wished she had gotten me a nice sweater’. But now I’m so happy that she did get me what she got me.”
Kept in their original box, with the original tissue paper still lining the bottom, the glasses are in pristine condition. The three red candles and green holly that decorate the exterior of each glass are still as vibrant as if they were just bought yesterday.
That’s because the glasses only make an appearance once a year during the Christmas meal Ms Gaudet hosts every holiday season at her home on the Harper Road.
Following the meal, the glasses are washed and dried separately before being placed back in the box, which is then sealed and tucked away in a safe place in Ms Gaudet’s basement.
“I take them out, use them for Christmas dinner, and afterwards, they have to be washed by hand, I wouldn’t put them in the dishwasher, and we’re very careful, and they go back into the box and they’re packed away for the next coming year,” she said.
The tradition of using the glasses at Christmas started when Ms Gaudet and her husband moved back to PEI, settling on Harper Road and raising eight children.
“When we moved back to Canada, the first Christmas I said ‘We will have to use our Christmas glasses now’ and I’ve been using them for all those years,” she said. “For Christmas only. After that, they go away.”
Many of the guests who attend her Christmas dinner often can’t get over how old the glasses are.
“Especially for them being in such wonderful shape,” she said. “They are like me. They are very careful and they enjoy using them. They are very careful that they don’t get broken.”
There’s always some hesitation among the family and the special guests who attend the Christmas meal once it’s finished on just who will wash the glasses as no one wants to accidentally break one.
“If one was dropped and broke, it would break my heart,” said Ms Gaudet.
Ms Gaudet said the glasses have become a nice family tradition at Christmas time.
“They look forward to it,” she said. “To me it’s very special. The age, having them for so, and nothing has happened them. I’ve taken good care of them.”
Ms Gaudet said it’s amazing, and almost hard to believe, the glasses are 63 years old.
“I treasure them,” she said.
