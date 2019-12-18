St Anthony’s Parish Hall in Bloomfield was a hive of activity last Friday as volunteers began making preparations to pack 100 Christmas hampers.
On Dec. 13, rows of tables full of empty boxes waiting to be filled occupied the centre of the hall while along the left interior wall were the nonperishable food items, neatly stacked and organized.
On the floor, near the front door, packed in reusable bags, were the fresh vegetables, ready to go out with the hampers when people came to pick up their boxes.
Overseeing the whole operation was the Coordinator for the Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers Almeda Thibideau.
For the past 20 years the group has been helping families celebrate Christmas by making sure they have enough food during the holiday season.
In 1999, after a personal loss, Ms Thibideau decided to get involved with St Anthony’s Parish Church to help her deal with her grief. At that time, the church’s Catholic Women’s League (CWL) was packing about 10 to 12 hampers for families at Christmas.
“I got involved and they were doing a few boxes then I think,” said Ms Thibideau. “I said from there wouldn’t it be nice if we could organize ourselves into doing more for people other than just a small amount that was contacted through the CWL.”
Ms Thibideau was given the go ahead and she started with 20 hampers then 25 and it slowly grew from there.
“It stayed around 50 to 65 for a quite number of years,” she said.
Five years into the project, the group separated from the church and created the Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers. St Anthony’s continues to contribute by offering the hamper group the use of their parish hall for storage and packing the hampers.
“For the last 15 years we’ve be kind of independent, but yet still collaborated with the parish itself,” said Ms Thibideau.
For the last three years, Ms Thibideau has been working with the umbrella committee the West Prince Christmas Hampers Group (WPCHG), which takes care of five distribution groups within the West Prince region.
The collaboration has increased Ms Thibideau’s territory, from Elmsdale all the way down to Richmond.
“It’s all inclusive, which means part of Tyne Valley, Ellerslie, West Point, so that’s a very big territory.”
Last year the Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers group packed 92 boxes. This year the group will be packing a 100 hampers.
When everything is organized, Ms Thibideau gathers the volunteers and explains the process of how to pack the boxes. The volunteers, working in pairs, are given a grocery list containing the specific needs of each family. Individualizing the boxes helps to avoid waste. Once Ms Thibideau gives the volunteers their instructions, they head off to start checking items off their grocery lists and begin to pack the boxes that will be picked up later that evening.
A gift bag, which will include a toiletry kit and smoke detector, provided by the WPCHG, and a few extra items provided by the Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers, will also be given with the hampers. Turkeys are provided as well along with the fresh vegetables.
The Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers relies on donations and fundraising to fill the boxes every year. On average, each box contains about $200 worth of food items.
“You have to be very vigilant and organized so we don’t miss out on people and make those boxes too cheap,” said Ms Thibideau. “It’s a bit more than just a turkey dinner. We pack things that will last them a bit longer.”
Usually the whole process of packing the hampers and picking them up is done over three days, but this year it was decided to do the packing and the pick up all on one day. Over the course of the day, about 30 volunteers would be helping Ms Thibideau get the hampers ready.
Volunteers like Betty Boyles and Helen McCarthy. Both women have been involved with helping to pack the hampers for many years.
“It’s the chance to volunteer and help people out,” said Ms Boyles about why she pitches in year after year. “We’re helping families. A lot more each year. It’s just the fact you are helping people and trying to give wherever you can.”
Ann Dugay has been with the Bloomfield Area Christmas Hampers for about 10 years. She wanted to volunteer because she wanted to help needed families.
“The numbers for people in need are increasing every year,” she said.
But being part of the hamper group does give Ms Dugay a wonderful feeling knowing she’s helping families have a brighter Christmas.
Ms Dugay wanted to thank everyone who has donated to the hamper group over the years.
“West Prince is great to help out,” she said.
Ms Thibideau acknowledged Green Diamond Equipment in Bloomfield, who donates every year to their group with food and gifts.
Ms Thibideau said it feels great that she has been doing this work for the last 20 years.
“We do what we can to share with what we have with others.”
