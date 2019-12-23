Imagine buying an all wool dress for $1.75, stockings, two pairs for 25¢; a man’s suit for $16 or a buffalo robe for the sleigh for $5. That is not a fairy tale, nor an advertisement for some new cut-price selling agent. It is just a quotation from the Christmas shopping list of grandmother’s day. -
The Pioneer, Summerside, P.E.I., December 10, 1927.
Shopping was a real event in grandma’s day. From many a prosperous farm house the mistress went two or three times a year to the nearest town to replenish her stock of household gear. In other districts they were fortunate in having splendid general stores nearby or at the nearest crossroad. Many country stores were very up to date, and their stock was good, even if it moved slowly as the proverbial molasses in January.
City stores were lighted by gas and heated by stoves in grandma’s day. In the country, oil lamps cast a circle of light that made the shadowy corners more shadowy still, and the glowing stove was the actual centre of community life, especially for men folks who gathered there in the winter evenings to exchange the news of the day.
If we could take a trip on a magic carpet and wander back to such a store, things would strike us forcibly. First there would be a mysterious barrel near the door. We would wonder about it until a man customer drifted in, either to purchase goods or to talk awhile. We would watch, and see him regaling himself a drink of whiskey from the barrel. Custom decreed that the merchant treat his men customers, so the whiskey barrel stood conveniently near the door in many a shop. Nor were the men the only ones to look for a treat. When the children came in, the merchant would stoop behind the counter and bring up a handful of sugar sticks, which stood always ready. For children, no wonder going to the store was a popular pastime with Dad.
Money was kept in a till, and there were no cash registers to ring a bell and call attention to each sale. The absence of money would seem strange to us. Barter was still the life of trade. Eggs were worth 8¢ to 10¢ the dozen, and other produce was valued at what seem ridiculous prices today. The country merchant gave credit for the loads of farm produce brought to him, and often he in turn carted it to town and bartered it once more in exchange for wholesale goods.
Store hours were long, beginning usually at eight in the morning and ending at ten at night, and at midnight on Saturday. Wages for men clerks were about $6 or $8 a week and women earned all of $4. Beginners often worked for $1 a week. But lest these seem starvation wages let us look at these dollars and see what they could buy. One dollar then, had awesome purchasing power.
One of the first things we notice when we look at grandmother’s shopping list is that she is going to buy yards and yards of material for 50¢ to 75¢ a yard. There seems to be nothing ready-made on the list at all. For winter wear she bought flannel in grey or red or white and this made drawers and petticoats and shirts. Wool from sheep made woolen goods to wear. In 1867 sewing machines were still a luxury and so all these yards of material were cut and sewn by hand.
When stores grew larger and trade more complicated, and when currency became more plentiful so buying and selling was a cash transaction, it was inevitable merchants realized the time had come to cease the ancient bickering across the counter. They began to mark all goods in plain figures and sell only at the marked price. In the 1880s another innovation, shopping by mail, startled the world of merchants.
In modern days swift transportation has brought the products of the whole world to our stores, changing money values and complicated world finance have made it almost impossible to compare our shrinking dollar with the value of a dollar in grandmother’s day. Modern advertising has vastly increased the list of necessities that go on our shopping list. But we doubt if we get half the thrill from our shopping that grandmother got when Christmas shopping was a real event and her dollar went much farther than today.
