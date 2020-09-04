Paulette Arsenault was named Tignish’s Citizen of the Year during the final night of the Miss Irish Moss Pageant at the Tignish Credit Union on Aug. 29. Ms Arsenault is the member relations coordinator at the Tignish Co-op, a volunteer firefighter and has served on the committees for the Irish Moss Festival, Kids’ Fun Day, Fall Festival and the Fisherman’s Award Banquet. In the wake of COVID-19, Ms Arsenault, along with Ruby Arsenault, pivoted fundraising efforts for Palmer Road’s Immaculate Conception Church and St Simon and St Jude’s Parish Picnics toward online events, takeout meals and even spearheading a committee to develop two local recipe cookbooks for sale, raising the necessary funding needed to keep these local churches heated during the winter. Most recently, Ms Arsenault has helped to fundraise for Ryan MacKinnon by auctioning cakes and baked goods to raise money for medical and travel expenses following his tragic accident. Melissa Heald photo
