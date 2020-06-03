Repairing the seawall at West Point Lighthouse Inn and Museum began last week. The temporary dune barrier that was constructed last summer was destroyed by post-topical storm Dorian in September 2019. Also destroyed in the storm was the road leading down into the lighthouse’s parking lot and concrete blocks along the sand dune barrier were displaced.
For the upcoming season, the following short term fixes were determined by both the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy (TIE) and the West Point Development Corporation. Those include moving the concrete blocks displaced by Dorian back into their proper places prior to the storm, removing displaced sand and fiixng damage to the parking lot and access to the site with sandstone and asphalt. Additional work, including the proposed artificial reefs for shoreline protection, is scheduled to begin this October. That project was scheduled for May 2020, but aboriginal consultation issues and other factors have caused delays.
Final pricing will be determined through the tender process, but TIE expects the cost for the entire project to be in the range of $1.4 million. The lighthouse is currently preparing to open for the season on June 12.
