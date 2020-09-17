The search is continuing Thursday for two missing teenage boys after their boat capsized near Fox Island.
A third boy managed to swim ashore to safety and called 911.
The Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination (JRCC) received a call around 9:30 Wednesday night about the capsized vessel and a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter was on scene within 40 minutes. Also on scene is a C-130 Hercules aircraft and coast guard vessels.
Fishing boats from nearby Northport wharf, along with numerous dories and pleasure crafts, are also out on the water looking for the two 17 year old boys.
The search is being concentrated around the waters off Alberton Harbour and the Cacsumpec Bay area. Fox Island Road in Cacsumpec is currently blocked off by personnel from the Department of Transportation.
The Northport Community Centre is open for searchers to take breaks, with residents donating food and drinks.
Northport resident Dawn McNeill volunteered to open the community centre once she heard what was going on.
“This is our community,” she said, tears welling up in her eyes, when answering why she volunteered to open the centre. “Our family fishes... This is close to the heart.”
The community centre was opened around 2: 30 am. The search and rescue helicopter actually woke Ms McNeill up around 1 am.
“Honestly, I thought it was just the RCMP looking for someone in the woods,” she recalled. “The flares were so high and so bright, everything was lighting up.”
Posts on social media alerted her to the fact that the situation could be something more.
Ms McNeill said the response has been unbelievable.
“I was getting phones calls and messages from Tignish, Miminegash, some I did know, some I didn’t have a clue who they were, but they had heard the centre had been opened and they wanted to know what they could do to help,” she said.
Ms McNeill said the response has given her a good feeling.
“It’s hope,” she said.
Northport Mayor Wendy McNeill said the community centre will remain open as long as it’s necessary.
“It’s a nice feeling, knowing you’re not alone and everybody is out here to help you out in anyway they can,” she said. “I can’t say enough about the response. It’s just been phenomenal.”
The mayor said she’s received calls from the mayor of Alberton, Fisheries Minister Jamie Fox and a visit from Alberton-Bloomfield MLA Ernie Hudson.
“Everybody has been asking if there’s anything we need to feel free to give a call, that the province is willing to help us in any way we need,” she said, adding people have been dropping off food and supplies all morning and the support from the surrounding communities has been endless.
Mayor McNeill thanked everybody for the wonderful response and prays for everybody involved.
“It’s a scary event because of being a fishing community, everybody can relate to it,” she said. “Everybody has a connection of being on the water in our community.”
RCMP say they will be releasing further details later today.
