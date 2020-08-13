The communities of West Prince, along with other parts of the province, are rallying to support Ryan MacKinnon and his family after he was involved in an accident in O’Leary on August 6.
Cleve McNeill coaches Mr MacKinnon, who is part of the West Prince Warriors hockey team, and said he is the ultimate teammate, and was shocked when he heard the news.
“Ryan made everybody feel included, he reached out to everybody, he made everybody feel comfortable,” he said. “Everybody was his friend, he was everybody’s friend. To hear such a tragic thing happen to such good kid, it just made your heart break.”
Following the accident, Mr MacKinnon was airlifted to the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax. He has he has undergone a couple of major surgeries, and remains in critical, but stable condition.
Mr McNeill said Ryan is more of a young adult than a teenager. He recalled how he would show up for practice on Monday evenings and start talking with his coaches, making conversation and asking how their days at work were, adding that Mr MacKinnon is loved by a lot of people, whether it’s teammates, coaches, or friends in school, and that he bring joy and laughter to pretty well every group.
“He’s got a heart of a teddy bear, he’s not too good for anybody, he makes time for everybody,” said Mr McNeill. “He’s mature beyond his years. He’s very caring, and his relationships with everybody is the best part about him.”
Jeff Ellsworth, the former recreation director for the Town of O’Leary, agrees.
Though he now lives near Borden, Mr Ellsworth fondly remembers working with Mr MacKinnon with many of the programs he ran.
“Ryan is an outstanding individual-- super polite, very well mannered, he’s very hard working and determined, and his work ethic both on and off the ice was at the elite level,” he said. “There’ a lot of kids that always gravitate around him at the rink, and that’s a good sign because that shows that a lot of the kids in the area really respect Ryan.”
Both Mr McNeill and Mr Ellsworth give their thoughts and prayers to the MacKinnon family at this time.
On Aug 9, the West Prince Warriors set up a GoFundMe for the MacKinnon family, who are with Ryan in Halifax. Funds will be used for accommodations, food, medical expenses, and to help them through their journey to bring Ryan back home. Less than 24 hours after it was set up, over half of the $20,000 goal had been raised.
