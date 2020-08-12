I had an encounter with the RCMP this weekend.
The details of what happened aren’t important, all I can say is that when speaking with the officer, I was polite, courteous, and respectful. It wasn’t until I was driving away that a very sobering thought occurred me. If the colour of my skin was anything other than white, and if I lived anywhere outside of Prince Edward Island, that encounter could have ended much differently, and I’m not just talking about a fine.
The phrase ‘white privilege’ is one that has become more commonplace over the last few years, especially when it comes to things like interacting with law enforcement. It wasn’t until last weekend that I realized just how much privilege a person can experience because of the colour of their skin.
White privilege is defined as being “the societal privilege that benefits white people over non-white people in some societies, particularly if they are otherwise under the same social, political, or economic circumstances. It has roots in European colonialism, the Atlantic slave trade, and the growth of the Second British Empire after 1783, and has developed in circumstances that have broadly sought to protect white racial privileges various national citizenships and other rights or special benefits.”
When we as white people get pulled over, we smile, possibly make a little small talk, finish the conversation, and head out on our way. If someone who is BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or Person of Colour) gets pulled over, there is almost always the fear that their life is going to end that day.
We have never had to worry about being killed at a traffic stop like Philando Castile. We never have to worry about being pursued, confronted, and killed by people in trucks who have been following us simply because we went jogging in a different neighbourhood like Ahmaud Arbery. We are less likely to be worried that we’ll be killed during a wellness check like Chantel Moore.
That’s not to say white people haven’t been fatally shot by police in the past, because it happens to us as well, but it happens far more often to those who are BIPOC.
Additionally, white privilege isn't just about whether or not a person faces higher risk of violence because of the colour of their skin.
Hairstyles are a perfect example. More often than not, black hairstyles, like the afro, dreadlocks, are seen as unkempt and unprofessional, something that can't really be said for white hairstyles.
Names are an issue too. A 2017 study from the University of Toronto and Ryerson University showed applicants with “Asian” names, which includes names perceived as originating in India, Pakistan, or China were 28% less likely to score an interview at Canadian companies than applicants with “Anglo” names. These people were as equally qualified as their counterparts with "Anglo" names, and all job candidates had been educated and employed in Canada.
It’s sad, and it’s really scary, and more people need to understand just how scary it is, because it’s 2020 and things like this are still happening.
Jillian Trainor
