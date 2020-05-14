Cost of bait a concern for spring lobster fishermen

Bait is one of the biggest costs a fisher has during the lobster fishing season, and as fishers in LFA 24 prepare to start the spring lobster season, one of the concerns they face is what that cost will be this year.
“We buy a lot of our bait from the Alberton Fisheries, but when we do catch some, it’s nice, it makes for good savings,” said Stephen Ashley, captain of the boat Harbour Hound, based out of Northport. “It’s one of the only things you can kind of control about your expenses if you can get some, but it’s not always a guarantee.”
Mr Ashley said a lot of fishers use an array of fish for bait, including herring, mackerel, flounder, blackbacks, silversides, and more.
The price of bait has risen steadily over the years and can vary from fish to fish.
Last year, mackerel prices were $1.40 to $1.60 a pound, flounder ranged anywhere from $1.65 to $2, and silversides were between $1 to $.1.30. That might not seem like a lot, but if a fisher is putting a pound of bait in every trap, it adds up after a while, with the total cost coming in somewhere between $10,000 and $20,000 a year. Because fishers buy their bait as needed, they might not know what the total cost until the end of the season.
“Each day when we come in, before we sell our lobsters we pick up our bait for what we need the next day,” explained Mr Ashley. “You might pick up 300 pounds of mackerel, or 600 pounds of mackerel. You’d be heavier on the weekends because you don’t fish on Sunday.”
An alternative to traditional lobster bait, created by Island company Bait Masters Inc., was tested during the 2019 spring and fall lobster fisheries. This bait contains a mixture of both fresh and frozen pelagic fish, dehydrated fish parts and oils, in an organic casing. All fish in this bait was locally caught. Wally MacPhee, one of the co-owners of Bait Masters Inc., said the company’s product requires half a pound of fish in order to make a pound of bait, which would also make it more cost effective for fishers.
Ten lobster boats from the spring season, and 10 from the fall season took part in the field test.
Benny Gavin, captain of the boat Two Thumbs Up, also based out of Northport, said he hasn’t heard anything on the findings from the study, and while he’s interested in knowing what the results are, he’s hesitant to try it right now.
“It’s a competitive industry, you want to have the best bait on that you can have,” he said. “If you’re fishing alongside someone that has fresh or frozen mackerel on, you don’t want to take a chance on something like that. Before I use it I’d like to know just how good it is. It’s cost effective, but it won’t be if you can’t catch as many lobster with it, that’s the big problem.”
