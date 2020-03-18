Staff at Jacques Cartier Memorial Arena were expecting to be busy right until the end of March.
The rink was set to host two of Hockey PEI’s provincial championships, one scheduled for each of the last weekends of the month. But now the arena is closing early following the decision by Hockey Canada, subsequently Hockey PEI, to cancel all sanctioned activity for remainder of the 2019-2020 season, which impacts minor hockey on the Island.
Hockey Canada has cited the reason behind the suspension of play is due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I know we can’t stay open without minor hockey,” said Alan Rennie, manager of the Alberton rink. “Minor hockey takes a majority of our ice time.”
The rink closed its doors for the season on Sunday.
“We’re disappointed, but you have to be cautions with it,” said Mr Rennie. “You don’t how far its (COVID-19) going to spread. You’ve got to do your part.”
On Saturday, the Tignish Credit Union Arena also announced it would be closing early. It too was set to host a minor hockey provincial championship on the last weekend of March. And the Tignish Aces senior team was also playing in the West Prince Senior Hockey League (WPSHL) championship series against the Wellington Flyers. But Hockey Canada’s directive has impacted the league, which suspended play following the game on March 12. Hockey PEI provides insurance and officials for the league, just like they do for junior and minor hockey.
Last Thursday night’s WPSHL game was played in Tignish, with rink manager Harvey Myers saying the arena was packed with spectators, watching as the Aces took the lead of the best-of-five championship series 2-0 by winning on home ice.
“We had a full house, but it’s done and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said. “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
The rink usually closes at the end of March, and with about three weeks remaining in the season, Mr Myers suspects there will be a financial impact on the rink as a result of closing down early.
“It makes a big difference,” he said.
Management at O’Leary Community Sports Centre announced on Sunday it would be shutting its doors for the season too. However, the early closure allows them to now prep the facility for their massive renovation project, which is scheduled to start in a couple of weeks.
A viewing party scheduled for March 14 in Tyne Valley for the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 Top 4 announcement was cancelled following recommendations from PEI’s Chief Public Health Official Dr Heather Morrison on Friday that was asking Islanders to reconsider attending social gatherings where a 2-meter distance is not possible.
Then on March 13, officials with Kraft Hockeyville Canada made the decision to postpone announcing the Top 4 community finalists for the 2020 program, with further updates to be announced later on. All previously submitted nominations and entries to Kraft Hockeyville Canada 2020 are still valid.
Tyne Valley is hoping to win the grand prize of $250,000 to help rebuild their rink following a fire that destroyed the facility at the end of December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.