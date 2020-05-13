COVID-19 forces cancellation of local summer events and exhibitions

This year would have marked the 40th anniversary of the first Irish Moss Festival in Tignish, but the festival itself won’t be taking place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a fundraiser for our town and we usually put some money that we make from Irish Moss onto the splash pad and things like that,” said Tina Richard, one of the organizers for the festival. “Those bills are still going to be coming, so it’s nice to have funds, but if we can’t do it, we can’t do it.”
All summer events and exhibitions in the province have been cancelled. This decision was made on May 11 during a conference call between Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison, Matthew MacKay, minister for the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism, and Culture, and other festival and exhibition organizers in the province.
“After lengthy discussions with the Department of Agriculture and Land, the PEIAE Board of Directors believes this action is essential to ensure the safety of volunteers, exhibitors and visitors to the events,” said Robert Wood, president of the Prince Edward Island Association of Exhibitions, in a press release. “This decision was made based on compliance of the guidelines on mass gatherings set forth by Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer for Prince Edward Island.”
Other festivals in the West Prince include the Prince County Exhibition in Alberton, and the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and Rock the Boat Music Festival, and the PEI Potato Blossom Festival in O’Leary.
Ms Richard said on a usual year, the Tignish festival would have its Irish Moss dance, the Miss Irish Moss pageant, a big parade that’s very well attended, a music day outside, the youth and rising star talent shows, scavenger hunts, and more, all of which involve large groups of people.
In previous years the festival has had to postpone events because of weather, but never the entire festival.
While neither the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival or Rock the Boat Music Festival are marking an anniversary or milestone this year, they’re still an important part of the community. Funds from the Oyster Festival go toward the Tyne Valley and Area Community Sports Centre, and the proceeds from this year would have gone towards the expenses of building a new arena after the original was destroyed by a fire in December 2019.
“Tyne Valley hasn’t had a great five months, I think it’s imperative that we’re going to try to do something here in Tyne Valley,” said Adam MacLennan, an organizer with the Oyster Festival and Rock the Boat. “It may not be the same of what we normally do, but we’re going to try to make the best of every opportunity we can and make sure that there’s something here to do.”
Mr MacLennan said it would have been a sad festival after a challenging year, but it also would have been one that was special and very rewarding.
In response to the press release from the PEIAE, a separate one was issued on behalf of the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and Rock the Boat Music Festival.
“Tyne Valley was included in that press release, however, at this time the organizers of the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival and Rock the Boat Music Festival have not made any decisions yet as for our 2020 festival,” Mr MacLennan stated in the release. “We are continuing to work with Public Health and government officials about how events could take place in 2020.
Mr MacLennan said the Oyster Festival was not supposed to be listed in that PEIAE press release, adding there was a possible miscommunication or understanding at the meeting earlier on Monday and not every festival or event happening over the summer was on that list.
He feels small communities in the province need these festivals to take place.
Another reason Mr MacLennan and other organizers for the Oyster Festival want to ensure the festival happens this year is because they want to honour the memory of two people in the community who have been very involved in it, Roger Burley and Brad Campbell.
“The Burleys have been involved in the festival ever since day one and we want to make sure that we can at least do something small to honour Roger,” said Mr MacLennan. “He (Brad Campbell) was always in the events, and the grading competitions that we had at the Oyster Festival. We want to make sure we do something special to honour him.”
Organizers are continuing to discuss options for hosting parts of the Oyster Festival online and very small parts of it in sessions in order to abide by capacity regulations regarding social distancing.
Concerning Rock the Boat, Mr MacLennan said he expects that a decision regarding that festival will be made soon.
