As we continue to move through the COVID-19 crisis, it is very important for governments to begin work on the lessons we have learned.
One lesson is now crystal clear: We’ve known for a long time that access to reliable, fast internet service is a basic prerequisite of modern life. And now we know that delays in providing these services to all Islanders are completely unacceptable.
For that reason, in the weeks and months ahead, I will be spending a great deal of time insisting that action is required now – and excuses will no longer be tolerated.
For too long now, we have heard governments talk about ensuring that ‘adequate’ internet services is our goal.
Of course, rural Islanders have known this for years. Across our province, there have been clear, consistent and articulate complaints made about the lack of access to proper internet services. This shortfall in service has meant that many businesses have suffered - and many Islanders have been frustrated.
Unfortunately, it may have taken a crisis that affected every one of us to truly illustrate the fact that the internet is fundamental to everyone.
Think of Islanders who are now alone and isolated because of COVID-19. For many of us, the internet is one of the few lifelines to social interaction and important health information.
Or, think of small Island businesses that are rapidly trying to change their business models – in a way that will permit them to engage in on-line commerce or delivery of goods.
In the absence of appropriate internet service, these efforts are almost beside the point. And as a result, the capacity of small, rural businesses to survive and recover is almost completely diminished.
In my view, it is the role of governments now – both federal and provincial – to make sure that every Islander has access to fast, modern internet. And that has to be done now.
And if this means a new model – like partnerships with small, community-based providers – then so be it. It is clear from the current situation that large multinationals have not been able to follow through on publicly-made commitments to service delivery.
As a long-time elected representative, I have always favored models that provide equal and fair access to infrastructure. In short, I believe that every citizen and business should be treated fairly – and broad-based infrastructure is the key to that goal.
Right now, our basic infrastructure is fine. The roads are decent; police and fire services are there and available; every Islander has access to telephone and electricity.
The gaping hole now is the internet. It is an essential service – and again, I will be pressing government to determine a rapid, thorough path forward that will ensure that all Islanders have access to the best possible services.
Bobby Morrissey,
MP for Egmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.