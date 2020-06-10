Things looked a little different this weekend at the Annual Roy Chaisson Memorial Fishing Derby.
The Goff Bridge parking lot on the Cascumpec Road was quiet and nearly empty as derby organizer Nadine Chaisson announced the winners.
Traditionally held on the first Sunday in May, the 12th edition of the fishing derby was pushed back to June 7 because of COVID-19 public health restrictions.
This year there was no music in the afternoon to help limit the number of people attending the event, but individuals could drop in to grab something from the barbecue, only they were asked not to hang around the parking lot afterwards. Social distancing was set up at the barbecue area and Ms Chaisson asked anyone not entering a fish at the derby not to come to the closing.
“It was very different this year,” she said. “I missed having the atmosphere of the music playing and having all my friends gathered.”
Ms Chaisson had to make the changes relatively quickly after she got permission from PEI’s public health office to go ahead with the fishing derby now the province has moved into phase three of easing COVID-19 restrictions.
“I had to plan it faster because I didn’t think I was going to have it and once I got the OK, it was just fast forward,” she explained.
The derby raises money for Halifax’s IWK Children’s Hospital and was started by Ms Chaisson to honour the memory of her late husband Roy, who loved to go trout fishing.
Last year, over 120 fishers registered and the derby raised $8,400 for the IWK. This year only 29 fishers registered, but the derby still managed to raise over $4,000.
“That’s OK,” said Ms Chaisson optimistically. “That’s $4,000 they didn’t have yesterday.”
Ms Chaisson said the fishers still loved attending the event despite the restrictions.
“I have my dedicated ones and they still came,” she said, adding those fishers who couldn’t make it to the event still made a donation to the fishing derby. “That made me feel really good. I’m proud of myself that I do this every year. It always turns out.”
Adam Ramsay with the IWK Foundation attended the fishing derby.
“Nadine knows how proud we all are that she does this,” said Mr Ramsay. “Regardless of COVID, regardless of weather, it’s another big success and we’re just so grateful.”
Gerard Chaisson won first place in the fishing derby, with Henry MacKay winning second place and Simon Arsenault winning third place.
