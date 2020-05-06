Hope everyone is staying active through these trying times. For many of us our lives have been turned upside down with social isolation, job losses and dramatic changes in the way we live our lives. Physical activity is a catalyst for maintaining our health and well being-physically and mentally. We have all temporarily lost our havens in the gyms to get that exercise but do what you can at home.
I have been training for close to 40 years and since day one have had a training partner. Sometimes one, sometimes as many as three all hitting the iron at once. Granted there have been days where a partner cannot make it or I miss a scheduled workout so I would go it alone to stay on track but even that was rare.
Then comes COVID-19. With the social distancing in place I have been hitting the iron solo since the middle of March. It has been a real journey and eye opener. Here is my take on it.
First off, I thought OK, training by myself so I am 100% in charge of the pace of these workouts. Our hour to hour and 20 minute sessions will actually be 10% or more quicker. Hammer down! Reality - do a set, shuffle around, do a set, hit the fountain, do a set, check the phone. Reality is the workouts are actually 10-15 minutes longer. It is harder to maintain that grueling pace.
Second I LOVE forced reps and training to failure - love intensity! I have experimented with every training principle there is over the years and thought OK I will keep the intensity high with drop sets, super sets, partials, up and down the rack, burns, etc. Reality is they do keep the intensity high but not as high as going right to the limit on an exercise like squats because you know if you bottom out your training partner has your back and will get you out of the hole and then assist you with a couple of forces reps to really fry the muscle. A good training partner rules for the highest of intensity.
Third I chase the workout high. If you have not trained long or hard enough to ever experience it there is no sense in me even trying to explain it. It is awesome, it is a high, it can be the most alive you feel all day. Training 4-5 days a week with a partner I hit that nine times out of ten, BAM! Awesome. I hit my fix-my high. Mind and body are 100% for hours-feel like you can do anything and it transfers to all areas of your life. Training alone - hit it maybe two times out of ten. Miss it big time.
Fourth. Training hard. Strength is actually up a bit so I know I am not regressing, but it’s not as much fun. Training with a good partner is a workout. Training alone is exercise - not even close to the same thing. Camaraderie, friendship, brotherhood - whatever you want to call it, is built when two people are together day in and out and give 100%. You respect the effort that person is putting into it and you do the same.
We will all get through this and when the gyms reopen I have a new found appreciation for a great training partner. If you train alone and experience all of the above positives that is great. Keep doing what you are doing. If you train alone and struggle with consistency, motivation, intensity and results get your self a kick ass training partner. You will never look back.
