Members of the Elmsdale Nazarene Quilting Group donated two handmade quilts to the Palliative Care Unit at Western Hospital on Aug. 19. The group meets January and March at the Elmsdale Church of Nazarene’s Fellowship Hall. The group had started the first quilt when the COVID-19 outbreak happened and members Margie Wallace and Ruby Fraser finished the quilt by taking turns having it at their homes for a week each. Afterwards, the women decided to create the second quilt taking turns having it at their homes. The double quilts were made with donated material. The groups next project is to make washable masks for school children. In photo: Front: L-R: Elda Culbert, Ruby Fraser, Gail Gallant and Margie Wallace. Back: L-R: Jill Costain and Paul Young. Melissa Heald photo
