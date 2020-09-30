The dream of building a community care facility is increasingly becoming a reality for the group that has been working on the project for the last five years.
“I won’t say a dream come true just yet, because I guess when we have our ribbon cutting that will be the dream come true,” said John Martin, the secretary of the Community Seniors Co-operative Ltd (CSCL).
Mr Martin was filling in for CSCL’s Chairperson Sally Lockhart during a public meeting that was organized to update residents about the progress of the project so far.
With COVID-19 precautions in mind, the meeting was held in the parking lot of Greenspot Auto Sales in Knutsford on Sept. 24, with the information being relayed using a radio public address system. There were two meetings scheduled, one in afternoon and then again in the evening.
One of the major challenges for the Co-op has been finding a funding program that would help the CSCL reach their goal of building a multi-million dollar community care facility in O’Leary.
Then the National Housing Co-Investment Fund came along. This fund, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), supports the new and revitalization construction of mixed-income, mixed-tenure, mixed-use affordable housing. It requires projects to have support from another level of government to ensure a coordination of investments.
“When that program came through, we kind of pinched ourselves, saying now there’s a program we can use and that has been our struggle,” said Mr Martin following the meeting. “There hasn’t been a program per se that’s supports this type of housing development in our community. Thanks to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation they created this program and we are eligible and they’ve been working with us every step of the way.”
The CSCL, a member owned co-operative that was founded in July 2017 and is governed by a voluntary board of directors, wants to construct a modern community care residence within the Town of O’Leary. The multi-million dollar facility will consist of 50 spacious single-occupancy. Meals, care and accommodation will be included in the rent and the units would be available to people who live in a 20 kilometre radius of O’Leary.
The goal is to make the community care facility affordable for all residents and rents will be capped at a level subsidized by the provincial government. The level of subsidization is determined through an assessment process with the province and is based on individual circumstances.
The facility is also expected to create approximately 23 full-time jobs and could generate around $3 million dollars for local tradespeople during the construction phase.
“We’re pretty excited with this meeting because there’s been some really positive developments that have finally come together after five years working as a group of volunteers,” said Mr Martin when he began the meeting. “This is a great day.”
Over the last five years, the Co-op has entered into conditional offers with the O’Leary Farmers Co-op and the O’Leary Public Hall Company to donate significant parcels of land to the CSCL for the project. Jordan MacDonald was hired last October as Project Manager through a Skills PEI program and the CSCL recently received a seed grant of $150,000 from CMHC to use towards the early development process.
“This $150,000 is going to go a long way to assist us in terms of the preliminary work that we need to do,” said Mr Martin.
The CSCL is hoping to have their mortgage application for the CMHC completed in the next couple of months, around November or December.
Mr Martin said discussions with all three levels of government, federal, provincial and municipal, have been encouraging, with all them expressing support for the project.
“We are currently in discussions with the province now and the meetings with the provincial government have been very positive,” he added.
Next steps for CSCL include preparing the mortgage application, launch a community funding campaign, creating operating plans, build co-operative membership and engagement and create a list of interested, future residents.
Mr MacDonald said people are being encouraged to fill out an expression of interest form, which was provided at the meeting, in order to help the CSCL validate their application to CMCH that people are interested in living as residents at the facility or of support of it coming to their area.
He added filling out the form doesn’t mean an individual would be guaranteed a spot as applicants will still have to be assessed through the province’s Seniors Assessment Screening Tool to see if their level of care warrants placement in a community care facility.
“It does help us to build a list of potential future people who would be interested in living in the facility and help support us in our applications to show there is demand and there is people that is certainly waiting to move in when it becomes opened to the public,” he explained.
Mr Martin said while a key motivation to build a new community care facility is about meeting the needs of an aging population, in a broader sense, it’s also about supporting the very sustainability of a rural community in the O’Leary area.
“It’s a sad day when your seniors, your elders, your leaders, need to exit the community for service because the options they need and want are not here,” he said. “So this is a key element to a sustainable community that is senior orientated, senior friendly, and giving the ultimate respect to those who led us to where we are today.”
The CSCL hopes to break ground on the new facility in the spring of 2021, with an opening by 2022.
