Chloe MacLeod of Seacow Pond was crowned Miss Irish Moss 2020 during the final night of the pageant at the Tignish Credit Union Arena on Aug. 29. The annual pageant usually takes place during the Tignish Irish Moss Festival at the end of June. The festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 and the pageant was delayed. Ms MacLeod is the 40th winner of the title and she received her crown from Miss Irish Moss 2019 Madison Perry. Natanya McInnis (right) was selected as First Runner Up as well as Miss Talent and Bryanna Gallant was named Second Runner Up. Other contestants included Jasmine Ellsworth, who won Miss Floral Design, Allison Harper, who won Miss Pancake Flipper, Valerie Harper, who won Miss Photogenic, Shakira Gaudet, who won Miss Fashion, Faith Gavin, who won Miss Fitness and Miss Community Spirit and Santana Wedge, who won Miss Friendship. Melissa Heald photo

