Decking the halls at the Phillips Residence

The Rev. W.J. Phillips Residence is looking a bit more festive after a donation of hand decorated wreaths from students in the Administrative Assistant program at Holland College.
“The last four years we’ve hosted a craft fair, but this year we decided to do something different, and this is what we ended up with,” said Sherri Roberts, learning manager at the college’s West Prince campus.
The idea to make wreaths came from Gayle Stuart, who said the school she previously worked at would make wreaths for a care home in Cornwall, and it was brought to life in Alberton.
Each of the six students decorated their own wreath, and the students had fun seeing how everyone differed in their creative endeavour. They all agreed that the creative process and putting the wreaths together was their favourite part of the endeavour.
“We each individually bought our items and then brought them in and did them over lunch time. Some took longer than others, perfectionists,” said Ms Stuart, garnering laughs from her classmates. “They’re all certainly different, so they’ll get a kick out of each individual one.”
When Colleen Parker, executive director at the Phillips Residence, found out what the students had done, she thought it was perfect, and that it was a very generous thing for the class to do.
The plan is to hang most of the wreaths on the picture window that looks out onto the back yard of the property and on some of the posts in the main area of the residence.
Ms Parker doesn’t believe anything like this has been done at the residence before, and thanked the students for their time and efforts on behalf of not only herself, but the residents as well.
“It makes us feel very supported, the residents really enjoy them, I’ve noticed them looking at them already,” said Ms Parker. “It makes it feel more like home, and this is their home. It helps it feel like home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.