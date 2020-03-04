The Gulf Region saw an overall increase to DFO convictions over the last six months compared to convictions over a similar period last year.
From August 2019 to January 2020, Department of Fisheries and Oceans convictions led to fines totalling more than $345,000 for various offences in several of the region’s fisheries, including lobster, snow crab, herring and Atlantic halibut.
In the Eastern New Brunswick Area, there were 120 convictions and fines totaling $266,317. In Prince Edward Island, 11 convictions and $24,950 in fines; and in the Gulf Nova Scotia Area, 16 convictions totaling $54,000 in fines.
“Overall, in the Gulf Region, convictions and fine amounts are larger in this current table than for the same period the previous year,” said the DFO in an email to the Graphic. “This can be explained by the greater number of convictions in Eastern New Brunswick in particular. For Prince Edward Island, convictions and fine amounts are similar to previous years.”
From July to December 2018, there were 52 convictions in the Gulf Region with fines totaling $73,000. In Prince Edward Island, the number of convictions was 18, with fines totaling $19,000.
“Penalties can vary, at the discretion of the judge presiding over the case,” said DFO. “In addition to fines, suspension of fishing days and forfeiture of fishing gear are also part of penalties and also serve as a significant deterrent.”
Failing to comply with any condition of a licence was the most common in faction handed out to Island fishermen.
“For the proper management of fisheries and the conservation and protection of marine resources, fishing licences come with a number of conditions,” said DFO. “Failing to comply to any of these conditions is a violation of Section 22 (7) of the Fishery General Regulations. Violations could include infractions such as fishing with a net with smaller than legal mesh; fishing with a trap without a valid tag attached or failure to immediately tag fish after being caught.”
The DFO does not collect any money from infractions. Money collected is paid to the court.
“Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s fishery officers are working closely with commercial, recreational and Indigenous harvesters to monitor fishing activities and carry out enforcement activities when necessary to support the long-term health and sustainability of Canada’s fisheries,” said DFO.
