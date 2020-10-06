It’s October, and you know what that means. It’s ADHD Awareness Month! Short for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, it’s a disorder that involves serious deficiencies in attention and behavioral inhibition, and is associated with impaired functioning of the prefrontal cortex.
There are a lot of myths, or misunderstandings about the disorder, starting with the belief that it’s not a real thing. In reality, though, ADHD (along with its precursor labels) can be found in medical journals dating as far back as 1775, and there are over 100,000 articles in science journals on the topic.
It’s been said that those with ADHD just can’t concentrate, which couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s not a lack of attention that gives this impression, it’s sustaining and regulating this attention can be really hard, especially if it’s something that’s thought of as boring, or uninteresting to the person. People with ADHD are more than capable of concentrating when they’re interested in a subject, or intrigued by an idea, and can actually go into what’s known as hyperfocus. When this happens, a person with ADHD can focus so much on their task at hand they can easily lose track of time, or even their surrounding environment.
Another myth is that it’s over-diagnosed, when in reality, only seven per cent of children globally will actually receive a diagnosis, and over half of children affected ADHD never receive a proper diagnosis. It’s also not just something that occurs in boys. While the word hyperactivity is in the name of the disorder, women and girls are less likely to present with the hyperactive boys do. As a result, boys are diagnosed with the disorder two to three times more than girls are, and are also diagnosed at an earlier age.
It’s not an excuse for laziness, and while it is genetic, and can be passed down from parent to child, it’s not a result of bad parenting.
Many people with ADHD deal with issues concerning what’s known as executive function, the brain’s management system for things like sustaining attention and effort, and managing things like alertness, or emotions, and impulsivity controls. In our case though these things are harder to manage, meaning it’s more like executive dysfunction.
One reliable resource for information about ADHD is https://adhdawarenessmonth.org, where there is more information about the myths mentioned here, along with others. Throughout the month of October, there will also be one question posted each day, with reliable answers from people in the field of ADHD, and internationally-respected
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.