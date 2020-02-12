When an athlete starts training the first thing they do is actually train. They learn what they can and apply that knowledge to a workout routine in hopes of getting the desired results. If the workout is sound, the schedule followed routinely and adequate intensity is applied results will certainly follow. Form is honed over time, intensity increased and schedules changed to match the athletes degree of fitness and skill.
The second performance tool looked at is usually nutrition. While results can be obtained from hard training and little attention the food that are consumed on a daily basis, those same results can be doubles by matching the nutrition with the training. Think about it. You are giving 110% in the gym and seldom miss a session or the chance to improve on the workouts. Use some of that same drive, tenacity and focus to zero in on your nutrition. Gone are the days when nutrition was a serious of myths and here say. Today it is a science, backed by many studies and proofs. Want to be faster, leaner, stronger, healthier with more vitality? Fuel your self with foods, ratios and amounts that do just that. Consume multiple small meals throughout the day rather than gorging on one or two meals. Eat healthy foods for a healthy body. Match the percentages of proteins, carbohydrates and fats with your current goals. Cut the junk. Supplement with proven products only if they will help you reach your goals. Food is fuel-to be your best burn high test.
The third and often forgotten aspect of being your absolute best is recovery. Recovery has many variables and factors. Basically when you are pushing your body beyond what is considered normal it needs time to improve, heal, recover, repair. Make sure you allow adequate off days to recover. Your nutrition plays a huge roll in repair and rebuilding muscle tissue. Stay hydrated. Water aids in recovery. Sleep is paramount. Get your eight hours a night and try and make it deep uninterrupted sleep. Mental health affects physical health. Keep stress levels to a minimum. Cortisol is a muscle wasting hormone released more abundantly in the body when stressed. Less stress-less cortisol. Don’t smoke and drink moderately. Both require recovery by your body and will slow the recovery from your training. Be aware of smaller aches and pains before they become bad enough to impair your ability to train hard. Use massage therapy, heat/cold, physiotherapy or any other method that will help heal or prevent injury. By really listening to the endless clues that your body sends out and acting on them you can vastly improve your health, vitality and well being.
