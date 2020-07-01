The first Drive-In theatre in the world opened at Camden, New Jersey in June 1933. The idea was born out of necessity, often the mother of invention, by a man who owned a car but was out of work during the early years of the Great Depression. He came up with the idea that families could view films from their autos, the first idea of its kind in the whole world. In 1951, almost twenty years later, the first drive-in theatre came to P. E. Island. Billed as the ‘greatest entertainment under the stars,’ the whole family could enjoyable an outing and entertainment in the comfort of their own car.’ Within a decade, drive-in theatres sprang up like mushrooms across the Island.
Starlight Drive-In First Modern Theatre, “The Guardian,” 19 July 1951.
“It was announced on 18 July 1951 that Summerside, P.E.I. is to have a new and modern drive-in theatre operated by Messrs. Lloyd Ellis and Reginald Pope of Summerside and located at Read’s Corner, two miles east of the town. This will be one eastern Canada’s first drive in theatres and according to plans will provide many outstanding features for the comfort and enjoyment of its patrons.”
“Featuring a giant screen, its managers have arranged bookings for top quality pictures which should do much to bring an increased number of tourists to Summerside. Ramps will be provided for every car. Small children when accompanied by parents will be admitted free. There will be canteen facilities provided as well as lavatories. The name of the new drive-in theatre will be the ‘Starlight Drive-In Theatre.”
Capacity Crowd Sees 1st Show at New North River Drive-In Theatre. “The Guardian,” 3 August 1954.
“Situated in a beautiful wooded area on the Borden Highway four miles from Charlottetown, P.E.I., the new North River Drive-In Theatre presented its fist showing to a capacity crowd 2 August 1954. The comfort and the pleasure with which patrons can see and hear a show at this new theatre was indicated by the many favourable comments heard from the various patrons. The ultra modern lunch room was generously patronized and customers were pleased with the service and ease with which its large crowds could be handled.”
“A most pleasing feature of this new outdoor theatre, which is reputed to be one of the best in Canada, is the ample space for the movement of cars and the convenience of having individual speakers for each auto. The volume of these speakers can be individually controlled to suite the tastes of car occupants. The giant screen could be seen with equal clarity from any position on the grounds.”
“A short drive from the city takes movie goers to this beautiful outdoor theatre which will no doubt prove to be a popular rendezvous for both young and older people. It is a delightful place to spend an evening”
New Princess Pat Drive-In Theatre Opens Tonight, “The Guardian,”
6 August 1962.
“White’s Princess Pat Drive-In Theatre at Cascumpec is almost completed and showing of the first picture is scheduled for Monday evening, August 6. Located on the shores of Cascumpec Bay, it has a scenic setting. Only a few yards of lawn lie between the screen and a large expanse of shimmering water, with the distant sand hills scarcely visible in the background.”
“The concave cinemascope tower, 84 ft by 36 ft, is supported by sixteen posts, each sixty ft high, reinforced by steel and concrete, and capable of withstanding winds 115 miles per hour. There are speakers for 250 cars. The proprietors, J Fred White and his son, Gordon, of Alberton have spared no effort in building this modern and well-equipped open-air theatre.”
The 1st showing at Princess Pat Drive-In Theatre was ‘The Alamo’. The show on Monday, August 6, 1962, began ‘at dusk’.
