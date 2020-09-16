Coming home via Elmsdale the other night, I found myself driving behind someone who seemed a little distracted behind the wheel.
The driver kept veering over the diving line. Once or twice is a slip up, a dangerous slip up, but a slip up nonetheless. But if it’s happening multiple times on the journey into Alberton, and in Alberton itself, that’s a really big problem. While still within town limits, the driver also passed the vehicle in front of it on a double-solid line.
Adding to the danger was the fact that on the journey there were a couple of instances of oncoming traffic while this vehicle was veering into the other lane.
Yes, 911 was called.
It only takes a second for an accident to happen, and while no one was hurt this time, it could have ended very differently.
In order for a person to get their Class 5 license, they need to complete both a written test and a road test. This seems to be one of the only times a driver needs to pass these tests in order to get behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Another instance is if a person’s licence has been expired for more than one year, but fewer than three. With this situation a person must complete a vision test, but if their licence has been expired for more than three years they must pass vision, knowledge and road tests.
Perhaps these tests need to happen more often, because let’s face it, there are some pretty dangerous drivers out there, whether they’re aware of that fact or not. PEI drivers must renew their license every five years. Perhaps these tests should be taken and administered every years as well?
