“Easter Sunday, as probably most of our readers know, is the first Sunday following the full moon after the vernal equinox. This year it occurs on the 12th of April. The return of the day is rightfully regarded with peculiar interest by the Christian world, commemorating as it does the resurrection of the Saviour of the world. To us in the northern climes it typifies another resurrection, that of the world from its wintery grave, the return of the strong rays of the sun and the joy of good health after the long winter’s sleep.
- The Guardian March 29, 1918.
Originally, the Easter festival was a pagan one. The word is derived from the Anglo-Saxon ‘Eostre’ and is said to have the name of the goddess who came from the eastern part of the sky using the sun as her chariot. She was particularly welcomed by the people of the northern hemisphere in the spring, as she brought back the strong rays of the sun which heralded the warmer seasons of the year. As her festival was gradually supplanted by Christians some of the customs of pagan times were transferred to the new Easter Day.
The giving of eggs was common to many pagan peoples. By some the egg was regarded as a symbol of eternity, by others as that of rebirth. Hard-boiled eggs coloured with gay dyes and often bearing pictures traced upon them were the first presents of this nature. The chocolate eggs of modern days developed only comparatively recently. Also, the habit of wearing new clothes in this season can be traced to earlier customs.
The custom of playing ball in the churches with coloured eggs or with real balls was indulged in by both the clergy and the laity for some time, but more serious-minded persons forced the discontinuance of the game within church portals. The prize for the winner in these competitions were usually Tansey cakes.
The practice of ‘lifting’ a person for luck is still to be found in parts of England. This is done generally by two or more persons forming a chair with crossed hands. On Easter Monday the men lift the women and on the following day the curious process is reversed. Another curious ceremony which has derived from the north of England (Durham) is that of the men removing the women’s shoes or shoe buckles on Easter Monday, and the women doing the same for the men on Easter Tuesday.
How the rabbit became connected with Easter isn’t clear, but an early legend assured the children the coloured eggs they received that day were a gift of the rabbit. Finally, the bunny became established associates of the occasion and when Easter cards came into vogue, the Easter Bunny was fully represented in the pictures which they bore. From eggs to tiny chicks, ducklings, etc which are commonly seen nowadays, it was but a short step, and the same idea of renewal of life in the springtime lies behind their appearance.”
The hot cross bun now eaten on Good Friday grew out of feasting during the pagan spring festivals. The early fathers of the church permitted the eating of the cakes in heathen times, but they marked the ‘cross’ on them before they were baked, in order to make them appropriate for Christian rejoicings.
“The prevalence of flowers as gifts and decorations during the Easter season had its origin in very ancient days. The earliest Christian record of the use of flowers dates from the fourth century and refers to the keeping of the festival in an old church in the Middle East.
This year we celebrate Easter in the shadow of a viral pandemic and its darkness. But as the first Easter morning was preceded by the darkness of Calvary, may we not see that bright dawn when the world shall rise, after the crucifixion of the disease, to a time of lasting good health?
