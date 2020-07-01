Don Barlow has been a staple at the general store in Ellerslie for 50 years.
He began working at what is now the Ellerslie Rite Stop at the age of 15. He was hired in June of 1970 by former owner Jimmy Burleigh, whose family ran the store from 1920-1986.
When Mr Burleigh’s father built the store a hundred years ago it was L.A. Burleigh General Merchant. When Mr Barlow was hired, the store was called The Lucky Dollar, then switched to Ellerslie Red & White before becoming the Ellerslie Rite Stop.
It will always be the people he has known over the last 50 years that will stand out the most to Mr Barlow about his five decades at the store.
“That’s the beauty of working in a store, you get to meet people every day,” he said.
To recognize Mr Barlow and his years of customer service, Mr Burleigh travelled up from Summerside to help present Mr Barlow with a special plaque. Mr Barlow was surprised with the plaque the morning of June 26 when he arrived to work at 8 am.
Mr Burleigh said having Mr Barlow as an employee was wonderful.
“You could always depend on him,” he said. “I could leave and go away, take a weekend or week off, and he was here to see that everything kept going.”
On top of working at the store, Mr Barlow has lived next door to the business his entire life and still recalls how he got hired.
“My mother had sent me over for a bottle of milk and when I took that milk back home, Jimmy asked me if I was doing anything, I said no and he asked if I would like to help haul some garbage away and I said yeah,” he said. “I went home and told my mother and I got a pair of gloves and came back over and I did that. I went back home and probably around dinner time or so, Jimmy called me again and asked me if I wanted to come over and stock some shelves and after that everything was history.”
Mr Barlow started out stocking shelves, packing groceries and taking them out for customers, but now he’s also the store’s butcher. Since 1988 he has been preparing the Don Juan Subs the store sells every day.
“Other than that, I still fill shelves, help people out with their groceries,” he said. “I do the same as I did 50 years ago.”
The store itself hasn’t changed too much, expect for an addition that was built to increase the size of the building. What has changed over the years is the people inside the store, with Mr Barlow working with four different owners.
“I couldn’t ask for anybody better,” said James Trainor, who took over ownership of the store in January 1993. “Everybody knows Don. Everybody wants to come in say hello to Don. He’s very kind hearted and serves everybody the same and does whatever he can for them.”
Mr Barlow thanked his current boss, his fellow co-workers and Mr Burleigh for the special recognition.
“I wouldn’t miss coming up to see Don,” said Mr Burleigh. “There’s no way you could keep me home not to present this plaque to him.”
Mr Barlow said he continues to enjoy his job and doesn’t have any plans to retire anytime soon.
