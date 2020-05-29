Deemed an essential service, auto repair shops have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, for one West Prince garage, that has meant a shift in how it conducts business to help keep both staff and customers safe.
“Before a vehicle comes in, we sensitize anything a person touches with their hands, door handles, steering wheels, things like that,” said Brian Gavin, owner of Gavin’s Auto Service in Tignish. “We ask that our customers always drop off their vehicles. We want to keep the garage empty of any customers just for everybody’s safety.”
And these changes have been working.
“It makes it a lot easier when people drop their vehicles off,” said Mr Gavin.
Mr Gavin recommends that customers make an appointment if they require work on their vehicle over unexpected drop ins.
“As time goes on, the jobs aren’t as simple as they used to be, so we usually try to get people to make appointments,” he said.
Depending on the work, Mr Gavin tells his customers if they drop their vehicles off in the morning it will be ready by noon. If they drop it off at lunch it will be done by suppertime.
Gavin’s Auto Service does mostly general maintenance as well as motor vehicle inspections, brakes and suspension, winter and spring tire changes.
Despite the pandemic, Mr Gavin has found it business as usual at the Dalton Avenue garage - “Everybody needs their vehicle”.
“Usually everything drops off after Christmas and usually it’s quiet until mid-March,” he said. “It gets really busy at the end of March and through April. The thing is, that rush only lasts so long, so you have to do as much as you possibly can in that window of opportunity.”
Mr Gavin said it’s important for people to protect their investment when it comes to their vehicles.
“There’s always things you need to check,” he said. “Your motor vehicle inspections need to be done and that’s important because you want to know you’re safe and you want to know you’re going to make your destination. It’s just peace of mind.”
Mr Gavin said the last few weeks have been a learning experience.
“It really opens up your eyes,” he said. “Trying to keep yourself safe, your family safe and everyone around you safe.”
Even with public health restrictions starting to ease, Mr Gavin said he thinks will be keeping the garage’s new protocols in place.
“I like it when people drop their vehicles off,” he said.
