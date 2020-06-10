“Further particulars from an eyewitness of the loss of the P. E. Island schooner Polar Star, with all hands, off Point Prim on 10 June, 1913 states that the catastrophe was appalling in its suddenness. According to Peter White, one of the crew of the schooner Boreas, which was also caught in the storm that wiped out the Polar Star and which was not far away when she floundered, declared that while in full sail she went down in about a minute’s time without the slightest warning. The Polar Star was a vessel of 65 tons and had been rebuilt in 1904. She was the property of Messrs. Lyons & Co of Charlottetown and was carrying a cargo of 105 tons of coal.”
- The Guardian June 14, 1913.
Story of eyewitness
Mr White of the schooner Boreas stated: “The Polar Star and the Boreas left Pictou for Charlottetown on the morning of June 10th shortly after daybreak. We left just a little ahead of her, about 15 minutes ahead, and we came up to Point Prim, which we reached about half-past six o’clock in the evening, just as it changed from calm to a strong wind and a choppy sea. The Boreas was shipping a good deal of water being heavily laden (with coal), as also was the Polar Star. Just after reaching Point Prim the Polar Star drew abreast of the Boreas. We on the Boreas then noticed she was taking in her flying jib (sail) and the peak of her mainsail. But we did not think anything was wrong, and in fact we were too busy looking after ourselves to pay much attention to the Polar Star.”
Sank with sails set
“About 20 minutes after we saw the Polar Star taking in her jib sail, we saw her suddenly go down. She did not do anything at all. She went down forward till her foremast went in. She just about turned a summersault, I guess. Then I suppose her forefoot must have struck bottom, and then settled down by the stern. She went down with all her sails hoisted, with the exception of those which had been taken down shortly before. It was blowing a good breeze at the time.
Asked whether the Boreas made any attempt to go to the assistance of the unfortunate Polar Star, Mr White explained this was not impossible but would have been hopeless. The Polar Star completely floundered in the space of a minute, from the time she dipped her head into the water until she went down by the stern. “I never saw anything so quick in all my life as how she went down,” Mr White said. “She might have been full of water, same as ourselves. And we could not go to her as we had to look out for ourselves, as the Boreas had taken in water up to the foc’sle floor, so we had to get to harbour as quickly as we could.”
All over in a minute
Before you saw her going down, you had no idea of anything being wrong on board the Polar Star, nor did you hear any shouts from her or cries for help?
“No, sir, I did not know anything was happening till then, and we heard no cries, not any signs of those on board. The whole thing happened so quickly it was all over in a minute. When we left her, her top spars were standing about ten feet out of the water, but there were no signs of anything else.”
Asked as to the strength of the wind then blowing, Mr White said “It was kind of choppy, kind of rough, but the Polar Star had gone through heavier seas than that. She lies in water with all her sails set, though some of the rigging has been loosened by the action of the wind and water.”
The names of those lost with the Polar Star are Captain Fred Cormier of Souris; and Andrew MacDonald and Henry Bushy of Charlottetown. They were all married men and leave families to mourn their sad fate. Capt Cormier is survived by a wife and four children of a very young age; MacDonald is a widower with four adult children, while Mr Bushy’s loss is mourned by his widow, a lady of advanced age.
