Fall lobster fishers are seeing catches on par with what they were for the 2019 season, but the same can’t be said of prices.
This year they’re receiving $4 for canners and $4.25 for markets, down from the $5 and $5.50, respectively, they received last year.
“It’s kind of crappy that the price is down, but at least we’re working, lots of people are not,” said Randy Doyle, captain of the boat Pier Pressure, based out of Skinners Pond.
Still, fishers in LFA 25 have so far been faring better than their spring counterparts in LFA 24. Some spring fishers called their season mediocre at best, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This impact saw fishers deal with a two week delay to the beginning of the season, daily catch quotas for the first month, and a decrease in the number of workers in processing plants,
Fall fishers haven’t had to deal with any of these issues, but they have had to deal with weather, missing two days of their season so far because of winds ranging between 30 and 35 knots per hour.
“A few of the boats went out, but only a handful. When you get to the fall season you can expect some wind,” said Brian Costain, captain of the fishing vessel Costain For Comfort, based out of Miminegash. “If we can just hold on to the way we were going and the weather doesn’t get any worse, we’ll fare alright.”
With a month left to go in the season, fishers hope weather stays nice, and hope for an increase in both the demand and price for their product.
