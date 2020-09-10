Fall lobster season

Shawn Ellsworth (right), captain of the fishing vessel Heave Away, based out of Howard’s Cove, and crew member Skyler Phillips unload part of the day’s catch. Catches have been on par with what they were in the 2019 fall season, but prices are down. Last year fishers in the fall season received $5 for canners and $5.50 for markets, but this year they’re getting $4 for canners and $4.25 for markets. Jillian Trainor photo

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Fall lobster fishers are seeing catches on par with what they were for the 2019 season, but the same can’t be said of prices.

This year they’re receiving $4 for canners and $4.25 for markets, down from the $5 and $5.50, respectively, they received last year.

“It’s kind of crappy that the price is down, but at least we’re working, lots of people are not,” said Randy Doyle, captain of the boat Pier Pressure, based out of Skinners Pond.

Still, fishers in LFA 25 have so far been faring better than their spring counterparts in LFA 24. Some spring fishers called their season mediocre at best, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This impact saw fishers deal with a two week delay to the beginning of the season, daily catch quotas for the first month, and a decrease in the number of workers in processing plants,

Fall fishers haven’t had to deal with any of these issues, but they have had to deal with weather, missing two days of their season so far because of winds ranging between 30 and 35 knots per hour.

“A few of the boats went out, but only a handful. When you get to the fall season you can expect some wind,” said Brian Costain, captain of the fishing vessel Costain For Comfort, based out of Miminegash. “If we can just hold on to the way we were going and the weather doesn’t get any worse, we’ll fare alright.”

With a month left to go in the season, fishers hope weather stays nice, and hope for an increase in both the demand and price for their product.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.