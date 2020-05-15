It was a clear but cool morning as lobster boats made their way from the Northport wharf towards the mouth of the Alberton Harbour then to the open sea on the first day of the spring lobster season on May 15. The season was delayed approximately two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to end June 30. Melissa Heald photo
Finally setting sail
- Melissa Heald melissa@peicanada.com
