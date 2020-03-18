The mayor of Tignish reported at the town’s monthly meeting in March that council is working closely with the government to find a permanent physician for the community’s health centre.
Mayor Allan McInnis recently attended a meeting in Summerside with officials from Health PEI to discuss different scenarios for the Tignish Health Centre.
Government officials were also present at the meeting along with health centre manager Wendy Arsenault, health centre board member Wayne Ellsworth and Dr Declan Fox, who is currently filling in as a locum at the centre. Dr Fox retired from his practice at the Tignish Health Centre in October 2019. Efforts to find his replacement have thus far been unsuccessful.
The mayor said they were informed at the meeting in Summerside a nurse practitioner will be setting up at the health centre soon.
“I got a great feeling from that meeting,” said the mayor. “I think the word at this meeting was collaboration between the town, the health centre, Health PEI and the Minister of Health... We did leave on a positive note.”
Mr McInnis said questions were asked at the meeting about what will be taking place for the future of the health centre.
“If everything goes right and everybody collaborates, then we will be looking at a nurse practitioner and a doctor hopefully in the near future,” he said.
Mr McInnis reported the provincial government are currently working in Ireland, and other parts of Canada, in hopes of recruiting physicians to the Island.
“We talked also about what us as a community can do to help entice doctors to this area,” he added.
It was suggested at the meeting that Tignish create a video to help showcase the community and the health centre for the government to use in their recruitment efforts.
The mayor discussed with councillor Sam Arsenault that he chair a committee to look into getting the video produced. The committee would also include councillors Angel Murphy, John McInnis and Debbie Fennessey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.