This year’s recipient of the Sherri McInnis Perseverance Award from Community Inclusions was Degan Hackett.
Mr Hackett said he was surprised by the award but thought it was ‘A-OK’.
He was presented the award during Community Inclusions Employer Appreciation Award ceremony at the Elmsdale Community Centre on Oct. 24.
Mr Hackett has been a client of Community Inclusions for the past two and half years.
Assistant Employment Counselor Alicia Tremblay said Mr Hackett has taken a tremendous leap in reaching his employment goals by taking part in training, working part-time cleaning at the legion in Bloomfield, cutting grass, shovelling snow and working many jobs at the Maple House Training Centre in O’Leary.
Ms Tremblay described Mr Hackett as someone who has a great sense of humour, is well-organized and polite.
“Degan takes pride in his work and works hard,” said Ms Tremblay.
Before the awards were handed out, Employment Counselor Natalie Horne-Gallant explained to the audience some of the things she and Ms Tremblay do to help Community Inclusions clients succeed.
One is the Employment Assistance Services Program, which offers a number of services to individuals between the ages of 18-65 who have an intellectual disability in the West Prince area. The goal of the program is to assist individuals in career exploration, resume and cover letters, filling out applications, interview preparation, and job searching.
Community Inclusions also had an odd job program, where people can call the employment services and ask if clients can help them with an odd job they need done, which can include anything from cleaning a house, painting a barn, raking leave, weeding flower beds, etc.
Ms Horne-Gallant said job coaching is a big part of the employment services program.
“Alicia is the primary job coach and she will go into places of employment and support people to gain the skills in the job place and build networks and connections within the community of work,” she said.
October is Disability Employment Awareness Month (DEAM). That’s why Community Inclusions holds its annual Employer Appreciation Award Luncheon during the month of October.
This year’s theme for DEAM is ‘Inclusive workplace culture’.
“Between Alicia and I, we’ve been in a lot of places in West Prince from North Cape to Tyne Valley into Summerside and I can honestly say that we’ve always been invited and we’ve always made to feel part of the team within all of the employment centres,” said Ms Horne-Gallant. “I don’t think you need to have necessarily something on the wall that says I’m an inclusive employer. It’s what goes on behind the walls that makes a difference for people. I can honestly say with all the employers we’ve worked with we’ve had success.”
Jillian McInnis, a Community Inclusions client herself, presented the Royal Canadian St Anthony Legion in Bloomfield with the Sherri McInnis Employer of the Year Award. Both the employer of the year and perseverance awards are named in honour of Ms McInnis’ mother.
The St Anthony’s Legion employs three people from Community Inclusions for cleaning two times a week, including Ms McInnis and Mr Hackett.
Ms McInnis said she feels her work at the legion is valued and appreciated.
“I’m glad they took a chance on us,” she said.
St Anthony Legion treasurer Linda Curtis accepted the award on behalf of the organization.
“We are very pleased to be involved with Community Inclusions,” said Ms Curtis. “They do an excellent job. Our place has never looked cleaner.”
