Parade

First responders in West Prince paraded through Alberton, O’Leary and Tignish in a show of solidarity for local healthcare workers. Firefighters from Alberton, O’Leary, Tignish, Miminegash, West Point and Wellington, along with members of Island EMS and RCMP, participated in the parade of emergency vehicles that left from the Alberton Fire Hall on the afternoon of April 3. Flashing their lights and sounding their sirens, the parade first made its way to Western Hospital then travelled to Maplewood Manor, continuing onto Community Hospital in O’Leary before making its way to the Tignish Seniors Home. At Community Hospital, O’Leary firefighter Kevin Arsenault thanked the healthcare workers waiting outside to greet the parade for their hard work. Melissa Heald photo

