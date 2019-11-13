“An Eastern Canadian Port: Most of the men who serve in Canada’s wartime merchant navy can tell a true tale of unusual happenings at sea, but few can match the experience of a company of twelve shipmates who were the unexpected guest of a German U-Boat captain aboard his submarine, and after drinking a glass of whiskey were returned safely to their ship.” The names of the seamen and the precise location of the event were censored at the time by the War Measures Act, which strictly censored such details, although it was later revealed that at the time of the adventure one of the seaman was radio man on a fishing trawler operating somewhere off the Atlantic coast. Here in his own words is the unusual wartime story. “Summerside Journal,”
29 December 1941.
“It happened in February, 1940, nearly six months after war broke out with Germany,’ the fisherman of the trawler said with a grin as he recalled the facts. ‘We were fishing about twenty miles offshore one day in our trawler, when without any warning a German submarine came to the surface just in front of us. For a while it steered along with us, evidently looking us over. Then an officer and five ‘ratings’ (sailors) put over a small boat and after we had obeyed a command to stop, they rowed across to us.”
“The submarine looked to be a brand new one, and her number-U49-was bright on her conning tower. With the submarine’s guns trained on us, the Germans came onboard. One of the men made straight for my cabin and smashed the wireless radio equipment. Then the skipper and crew of twelve, including myself, got into our boat and rowed to the sub.”
“They took us on board, tied our lifeboat to a railing and steamed out to sea. The plan was obvious. They were going to sink our trawler with gunfire and set us adrift in our boat.”
“Our skipper began to argue with the U-Boat captain. The German was young, about 28, and spoke good English. He seemed a very decent sort of chap. The skipper pointed out that our lifeboat was in poor condition. It leaked and there were no supplies in it.”
“The German showed great interest. He ordered two sailors to examine the boat, and they reported that we spoke the truth. All the time we were steaming seaward. They didn’t seem to want to keep the submarine in one place too long.”
“We all went below in the sub, and the commander told us that he couldn’t possibly keep us onboard as prisoners. He had been out almost six weeks from Wilhelmshaven. He had a full supply of torpedoes, he said, and hadn’t used any yet. He really seemed apologetic that he couldn’t look after us.”
“He admitted, though, that he didn’t like to think of anyone being set adrift in a boat such as ours, and finally, when we had travelled nearly 50 miles he decided to turn around and bring us back. Meanwhile he showed us over the sub, though I imagine not everything we were not supposed to see. A few of the crew were a little surly, the rest seemed merely curious.”
“We arrived back at our trawler at last. She was floating about where we had left her. The captain gave us all a tot of whiskey-Scotch we noticed-and we boarded our trawler again. We sent him over two baskets of fresh fish. Then he waved to us and moved off. But before he went, he said, ‘tell your company not to send you out to sea again with a lifeboat in that condition. Your luck won’t hold forever.”
“But the trawler’s luck did hold for quite a while. The fisherman who told this story left the trawler to serve in the Merchant Navy, and learned that all U-Boat captains aren’t like his acquaintance.”
“That was the last we saw of the U-Boat.”
“The fishing trawler was sunk in mid-Atlantic not many weeks after.”
