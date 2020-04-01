“On Wednesday morning, 12 September 1833, about nine o’clock, nine men left Bear River, P. E. Island in a sail boat of about eighteen-foot keel, for the purpose of fishing. In the evening of that day, about nine o’clock, when it began to blow fresh off shore, they made for the land, distant about eight miles, with their oars; but the sea ran so high and they shipped so much water that they had to desist from rowing, and set sail on the boat, keeping her so close to the wind as possible.” Then the fishermen found themselves is a bad predicament. “Royal Gazette,” 24 September 1833.
Bad Predicament
“The wind continuing to increase, the sail partly gave way, and a sea having swept away one of their oars, they had no alternative but to get her before the wind. All night it continued to blow with great violence, and at daylight no land was to be seen. The wind by this time had shifted a little to the westward.”
“About nine o’clock on Thursday morning the wind abated a little but they still held on their course until three o’clock in the afternoon, when they came in sight of Cape St. Lawrence on the coast of Cape Breton.”
Completely Exhausted
“They altered their course to the northward, running along the coast of the Island, until about three o’clock on Friday morning, when they arrived at Broad Cove in a state of great exhaustion from wet, cold and hunger.”
“On the Tuesday following, being the seventh day of their departure from P.E.I., they got back in their homes, to the great joy of their friends, who had suffered no small degree of anxiety on their account.”
The fishermen were Roderick MacDonald of Norrie’s Pond; Angus and Lauchlan MacPhee; Angus MacPhee (Donald’s son); Angus MacPhee (Archibald’s son); Allan MacPhee (Neil’s son); and James MacPhee (Angus’ son); and Ronald MacDonald’s two sons.”
Clever Captain Used Seine Net to Catch Mackerel, “Daily Examiner,”
18 September 1888
“A Clever Captain-the schooner ‘Jubliee’ owned by Captain Malcolm MacDonald and captained by Mr. Walker of Georgetown, P.E.I., arrived in that port of Saturday on 15 September 1888, and landed some one hundred barrels of mackerel. We understand that part of this fare was taken in a very clever way. The mackerel were schooling round the schooner and the men were fishing with hook and line, when a happy thought struck the master to run his seine net.”
“This was done. The fish were kept on top of the water by plenty of bait while the seine was cast around them. When all was ready, the schooner sailed over the back rope and the seine was pursed up, thereby securing some thirty barrels of prime mackerel. Well done, Capt. Walker.”
